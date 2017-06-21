The Progressive Group Seeking Multiple Additions to Outside Sales Team Covering the Illinois / Wisconsin and the Ohio Valley Territory

The Progressive Group (Progressive Sales and Marketing and R&D Distributing), a Division of Patrick Industries is one of the fasting growing consumer electronics representative and distribution companies in the U.S and is seeking a highly motivated Outside Sales Representatives with a hunter mentality to focus on servicing our Illinois/Wisconsin and Eastern Ohio/Western Pennsylvania markets. The Progressive Group is a wholly owned subsidiary of Patrick Industries, a $1.2-billion-dollar organization.

At Patrick Industries, our Customer First Culture has positioned us as a leading manufacturer and distributor to the RV and Manufactured Housing Industries. The Progressive Group echo’s this culture into the automotive and home audio & video consumer electronics category. A focus on exceeding our customer’s needs every day; anticipating and providing the products and service which they want; investing time and effort to understand our customers’ business, products, and needs; going beyond what is expected; and doing what we say we will do, is critical at every level of our organization.

Position Summary:

The Outside Sales Representative will be responsible driving sales of Home and Car Electronics products in the assigned territory. The Outside Sales Representative will have the freedom of working from a home office. The main objective is to provide exceptional customer service and build relationships to continue growing existing business and uncover new business opportunities within current and new relationships.

Requirements:

Experience in home or car electronics highly desired, but not mandatory

Ability to conduct customer calls to generate sales revenue which will meet or exceed plan targets

Ability to hunt for new prospects and ask for the sale

Ability to stay focused on goals with freedom of working from a home office when not making sales calls.

High motivation with ability to work independently to achieve sales goals

Must be well organized and driven to achieve success

Established industry relationships a plus

Must have a valid driver’s license and state mandated auto insurance

Strong accountability and follow-through skills

Base pay plus bonus and/or commission. Benefits offered: Health, 401k, paid time off. Any offer of employment is conditioned upon the successful completion of a background investigation and drug screen.

Visit www.teamprogressive.com or www.patrickind.com for a complete listing of brands and company information.

How to APPLY: send resume to careers@teamprogressive.com

