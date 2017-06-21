N&H to Distribute Kicker in Mississippi

HATTIESBURG, MS (06.22.2017) – N&H Electronics is set the distribute Kicker in the state of Mississippi. The initial shipment, pallet after pallet, is now in inventory.

Ricky Gibson, N&H proprietor, stated to 12voltnews.com, “The Kicker brand is definitely a mainstay across the 12volt industry. We are very happy to be the authorized distributor for the state of Mississippi. We brought in stock across the board and look forward to working with the Kicker dealer network throughout the state.”

Brad Ganz, Kicker Central Regional, related, “We are very excited about Ricky and N&H coming on board. They just received their first order and have already placed a second order. N&H is the first ever Kicker distributor to be headquartered in Mississippi. Ricky and his team know the state very well and will work closely with dealers to drive business and grow the Kicker brand.”

In advance of the Kicker shipment new shelving was added in the N&H warehouse.

N&H has a very knowledgable sales staff with 4 salesmen on the road. N&H runs scheduled delivery routes as an added service for dealers.

Visit nandhelectronics.com for more.

