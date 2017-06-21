Metra Shipping TurboTouch Kits for Dodge Durango 2014+

HOLLY HILL, FL (06.22.2017) – June 2017 – Metra Electronics, a leader in aftermarket radio replacement dash kits, expands their popular line of TurboTouch kits with a new product designed for Dodge Durango 2014 and up* models. TurboTouch kits feature Metra’s patented Auto-Detect protocol and patent-pending design for a touchscreen based vehicle interface.

The 99-6537B kit provides the ability to install an ISO Single-DIN radio provision with pocket as well as an ISO Double-DIN radio replacement. This kit includes a HVAC interface and wiring harness. It is scratch-resistant and painted black to match the factory finish.

To visit the 99-6537B product page, click here.

Learn more about the new line of TurboTouch kits at MetraTurboTouch.com

