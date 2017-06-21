Metra Shipping TurboTouch Kits for Dodge Durango 2014+

HOLLY HILL, FL (06.22.2017) – June 2017 – Metra Electronics, a leader in aftermarket radio replacement dash kits, expands their popular line of TurboTouch kits with a new product designed for Dodge Durango 2014 and up* models. TurboTouch kits feature Metra’s patented Auto-Detect protocol and patent-pending design for a touchscreen based vehicle interface.
The 99-6537B kit provides the ability to install an ISO Single-DIN radio provision with pocket as well as an ISO Double-DIN radio replacement. This kit includes a HVAC interface and wiring harness. It is scratch-resistant and painted black to match the factory finish.TurboTouch kits are designed for a fast, seamless installation with no additional programming. The smart interface automatically configures to the vehicle, with no dip-switches or buttons to program. Metra’s popular ASWC-1 technology is already built-in to retain factory steering wheel controls, without the need to purchase this product separately. Retention for safety features (including backup cameras and sensors), and other vehicle information are also built into the interface. The integrated 4.3 inch color touchscreen and buttons will retain climate control features and most personalized vehicle customizations. TurboTouch kits are proudly made in the USA with the highest quality ABS plastics using injection molding technology to ensure a superior design and fit. The 99-6537B is now in stock and shipping, available to authorized Metra Dealers and Distributors.
To visit the 99-6537B product page, click here.
Learn more about the new line of TurboTouch kits at MetraTurboTouch.com
