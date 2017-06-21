Boulevard Customs’ Cars and Coffee Drives Business

ST. PETERSBURG, FL (06.21.17) – Cars and Coffee events are key elements in the marketing plans at BLVD Customs in St Petersburg FL. The 3rd Saturday of each month, soon after 7 AM, the company’s parking lot is filled with automotive enthusiasts showing off their rides.

The latest Cars and Coffee event at BLVD Customs was on Saturday, June 17th. Working with DOW Electronics, Sony and Escort were featured under tents in the BLVD Customs parking lot.

Ryan Beaver, 12volt Sales Manager at BLVD Customs, commented to 12voltnews.com, “Cars and Coffee events create a lot of excitement for our location and definitely create awareness for products in the 12volt category. This event was especially strong with the Sony Veloster from DOW and the 2017 BMW750 that had the new Escort MAXCi360 installed for all to checkout. People who sat in the Veloster were amazed by the sound coming from the high powered Sony head unit, speakers and 10” subs.”

Mike Barcia and Justin Roberts were on site and spent the morning showing members of the crowd the latest from Escort and Sony Car Audio.

“Overall, the event was a tremendous success. Sales of both Sony and Escort products were made on the spot,” Barcia stated.

Beaver added, “The Escort MAXCi360 has only been available for a short time and we have already installed 3 of the systems.”

BLVD Customs utilizes a number of social media platforms to promote the Cars and Coffee events.

Visit www.blvdcustoms.com for more.

