Custom Audio Set to “Shake The Lake”

ERIE, PA (06.20.17) – The Custom Audio ‘Shake the Lake’ event will fill the company’s Erie parking lot on Sunday, June 25th. The annual event, that began in 1994, will feature 2 events this year.

Sondralee Orengia, offered, “Our annual June ‘Shake the Lake’ event really energizes our summer car audio business. The promotion creates a lot of excitement in the area. Our customers look forward to showing off their vehicles and the MECA competition. In past years there have been over 60 vehicles in our parking lot and we anticipate that will be the case this year.”

MECA Commish Steve Stern related, “The Custom Audio ‘Shake the Lake’ is one of our premier events and draws heavily from the Pennsylvania and Ohio car audio population. Sondralee and Custom Audio are one of our longtime MECA retail members. She knows how to promote and works within her community to make these competitions and car shows fun. These events create a lot of positives for our industry as well as Custom Audio. The other car audio shops in the area benefit greatly from the excitement generated by the Custom Audio ‘Shake the Lake’ events.”

“We have 2 ‘Shake the Lake’ events this year. Folks are already excited about the first event. We have a great team which contributes to a super company culture. That excitement connects with our loyal customers, like Dan Arndt-Team Custom Audio- who like to show their vehicles each year. Excitement will build through the summer and peak with our early August event. Our efforts will benefit the CORE organization,” Orengia added.

Addictive Audio, Pioneer, Phoenix Gold, Stinger and JL Audio are strong supporters of the “Shake the Lake” events.

Visit www.customaudio.net for info. See @customaudio and @mecacaraudio on Instagram for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

