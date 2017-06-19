ASA Electronics Welcomes New Public Relations Specialist

ELKHART, IN (06.20.2017) – Jordan Lucas has joined ASA Electronics as the Public Relations Specialist for the marketing department. Lucas is responsible for writing literature, advertisement copy, and press releases for new ASA products and partnerships.

“I’m really enjoying my position at ASA thus far. My job lets me do the thing I am good at and love doing: write! I was told by a family friend from a very young age that I’d make an excellent sales person, and I’m able to channel that persuasiveness into writing about our products,” Lucas said.

Lucas is native to the Michiana area and is a recent graduate from Indiana University South Bend where she majored in Communication with a concentration in Journalism. After a brief foray into the world of TV broadcast, Lucas decided to pursue different avenues.

“We are so glad to have Jordan here. She’s catching on fast considering she’s brand new to the industry and I think her skill set is going to be an excellent addition to our marketing team,” Marketing Manager, Monica Pletcher, said.

When Lucas isn’t pecking away at her keyboard, she enjoys knitting, learning about new things, and spending time with her cat, Ferdinand.

