Altron Hosted Sony Training for Dealers

PONTIAC, MI (06.20.2017) – The latest products from Sony were highlighted during a training session hosted by Alron International. On Tuesday evening, June 13th, dealers from across Michigan filled the RKST showroom to learn the latest about Sony Car Audio’s exciting 2017 lineup. Sony National Trainer Kris Bulla conducted the session along with Distribution Account Manager Mike Rundel.

Mark Erdman, Altron GM, commented to 12voltnews.com, “The training session was packed with close to 50 in the audience. The interaction between Kris and the audience was terrific. Dealers asked specific questions and received detailed answers from Kris. Dealers asking questions received tickets to win raffle items. At the end of the session lucky raffle winners went home with 5 XA VAX100’s, a MEX100BT, a Bluetooth speaker and Sony camera.”

Bulla related, “Mike Rundel, account manager, and myself were excited to get in front of Altron’s high-level dealers to train them on the Sony product line, and to show them the High Power head unit and GS Speakers in the Sony Scion vehicle. It was a great event supported by the great crew at Altron.”

“It was a great turnout at Altron’s 2nd annual dealer training. Michigan dealers were most excited about Sony’s new full featured, high powered GS Double DIN head unit -the WX-GS920BH- which arrives in a couple weeks. This is the first GS head unit in the lineup to feature the powerful built in 45w x 4 RMS amplifier,” Rundel relayed to 12voltnews.com.

In addition to the Sony Scion demo vehicle, WOW Electronics, a local Altron Sony dealer, was on site with a Ford loaded with Sony.

“We think dealers really benefitted from the Sony session. Many dealers checked out the sound board and displays on the RKST showroom. We had a catered dinner with delicious chicken and more. Susan Newton baked brownies and a cake for desert. We are looking forward to a strong year with Sony.”

Visit altronint.com and sonymobile.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

