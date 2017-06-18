KICKER ® Announces its Fifth Year as Title Sponsor of the KICKER Country Stampede

STILLWATER, USA (06/19/2017) – KICKER ® is gearing up to attend and serve as title sponsor of the KICKER Country Stampede, June 22-24 at Tuttle Creek State Park in Manhattan, Kan. KICKER continues to reach potential consumers by putting marketing budget into the nation’s finest music events, and the 21st KCS serves as one of the most exciting.

Since the inception of the event two decades ago, the KICKER Country Stampede has grown significantly. The attendance is expected to exceed more than 160,000 fans this year, placing it among the largest country music festivals in the nation. Headliners for KCS 21 are Academy of Country Music ® Male-Vocalist- of-2017 Thomas Rhett, ACM Male-Vocalist- of-2016 Chris Stapleton, and three-time Country Music Association ® Entertainer-of- the-Year Alan Jackson. In previous years, stars like ZZ Top, Hank Williams, Jr, Jason Aldean and Blake Shelton have performed at the show.

KICKER will bring several eye-and- ear-popping vehicles to the event, including the XRV (Xtreme Recreational Vehicle) tractor-trailer, which houses a full showroom of KICKER products including the fan-favorite, 20,000-watt Boom Room.

Accompanying the XRV will be a pair of KICKER-equipped Polaris ® RZR ® 1000 Turbo side-by- sides. Each RZR features SSV Works ® custom enclosures and a different combination of KICKER Powersports amplifiers, speakers and subwoofers. For the second consecutive year, a customized Silver Wave ® pontoon boat will also be on display, fully equipped with KICKER Marine gear.

The KCS will also serve as the first public appearance of all three KICKER Bullfrog™ waterproof Bluetooth ® speakers. A dedicated display will be set up for consumers to explore the features of the Bullfrog line, and pre-orders will be taken on-site for the new Bullfrog BF100 and BF200, both shipping this fall. Two independent sales stations will also allow fans to purchase select KICKER lifestyle gear, including hats, shirts and other wearables.

To kick off the show Wednesday, Topeka’s (Kan.) 94.5 Country WIBW-FM and KICKER team up to host a V.I.P. banding party at the Radioworld stage from 7 p.m. to midnight. On Friday at 4 p.m. near the XRV, KICKER will host a celebrity signing event with Jeff Lutz and Chuck “Death Trap” Seitsinger of the Discovery Network’s Street Outlaws television show.

Before each musical performance, artists will receive a gift basket filled with KICKER gear, presented to thousands of fans on KCS’s massive Starscreen.

For more information and a scheduled performance lineup on the KICKER Country Stampede, fans can follow KICKER at facebook.com/kickeraudio, twitter.com/kickeraudio, or Instagram.com/kickeraudio. They can also visit countrystampede.com.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

