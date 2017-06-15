Petra Industries Distributes Huge 1370 Page Catalog

EDMOND, Okla. (06-16-2017) — Petra Industries, the consumer electronic industry’s accessory authority, announced the release of their 2017 catalog to independent dealers, e-tailers and installers all over the U.S.

Petra has expanded their catalog to include more than 20,000 products, and also features informative articles covering a range of topics to give their customers a leg up in meeting their business needs and improving their industry acumen. At a mammoth 1370 pages, this catalog features more than 500 leading brands and is pleased to debut some newcomers to the Petra product family like EzSolar® with their line of solar outdoor lights, Switchmate’s smart home accessories, StreamSmart with innovative solutions for cord cutters, UpCart® featuring stair climbing carts and so many more.

“Everyday Petra strives to be Best in Class in an unrelenting pursuit of excellence and this catalog is exactly why this mindset pays off,” said Tate Morgan, Petra President. “It includes a massive effort guided by what our customers want, insuring the service and product selection that they have come to rely on from their distributor.”

Petra customers should be receiving their catalog any day now. Interested in becoming a Petra customer or getting your hands on this brand new book? Visitwww.petra.com or give Petra a call at 800-443-6975.

