RetroSound® Introduces New Wonderbar™ Radio for Classic Vehicles

HENDERSON, NV – June 15, 2017 -Retro Manufacturing, the industry leader in audio solutions for the classic restoration market, is now shipping their newest radio offering: Wonderbar™.

RetroSound®’s Wonderbar™ radio is designed to work with classic GM vehicles originally equipped with a Wonderbar radio. Wonderbar™ is SiriusXM-Ready™ and connects to the SiriusXM SXV300 Connect Vehicle Tuner (sold separately, subscription required) without the need for special adapters. Wonderbar™ is a full-featured radio, with Made-For-iPod®/iPhone® compatibility and built-in Bluetooth® for hands-free calling and wireless audio streaming. A powerful 25 watts RMS x 4 channel amplifier is built in, and RCA pre-outs – plus subwoofer output – are provided for adding external amplifiers.

Wonderbar™ has a 32,000 color display to customize it to your vehicle’s interior. Two USB inputs for iPod/iPhone or USB flash drives and two standard auxiliary inputs provide plenty of flexibility. Wonderbar™ also features a fully-functional Wonder Bar that seeks to the next or previous station or MP3 track. Officially-licensed Chevrolet screen protectors that mimic the look of the original analogue radio dial are available separately. Wonderbar™ has a suggested retail of $419.99 and is available now.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

