New Integrated SiriusXM Satellite Radio Solutions Available For 2018 Chevrolet Equinox and 2018 Toyota C-HR

June 15, 2017 – VAIS Technology has released two new satellite radio integrated solutions specifically designed for 2018 models. These solutions add SiriusXM® satellite radio to the existing OEM factory stereo, without compromising functionality.

“Since 2003, VAIS Technology has been developing satellite radio kits for vehicles that aren’t equipped from the factory with SiriusXM® tuners,” Dennis Hopper, Vice President of Sales, says. “While satellite radio is more popular than ever, approximately 4 million new vehicles a year still don’t come equipped from the factory with satellite tuners. Our company develops simple, easy to install integrated adapters that add satellite radio but preserve factory functionality.”

These integrated units connect directly to the original Chevrolet and Toyota factory stereos and allow the vehicle owner to listen to satellite radio through the existing factory stereo system. The VAIS adapter kit also allows for full control of satellite radio functions – steering wheel controls, changing stations, setting presets, etc. – with the factory radio controls.

To learn more about the 2018 Chevrolet and Toyota units from VAIS Technology, visit http://www.vaistech.com.

