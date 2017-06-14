Avenue Sound’s Battle Of The Boom 2017 Was A Record Setter

PATCHOGUE NY (06.15.17) The 2017 Battle of the Boom, Saturday and Sunday-June 10th and 11th, filled the Avenue Sound store in Patchogue with customers and the parking lot with car audio enthusiasts rockin’ with their systems.

Vikas Moolchandani, commenting for Avenue Sound, related “BOB2K17 went really well. Sales for the 2 day event at our Patchogue store were terrific. I feel our whole team and factory reps did a great job at making the most of every sales opportunity.”

The Avenue Sound showroom was stacked high with great deals on a wide selection of brands. Factory demo vehicles, along with store demo vehicles, joined a large group of hot rides from local car audio enthusiasts. The Rockford Fosgate mini Sound Lab, with Eric Smith on site, was a major draw. In addition several Avenue Sound demo vehicles were showcased-including a VW GTI loaded with Rockford Fosgate Power Series, Fiat 500c rockin’ Hertz, Slingshot rolling with Kicker Q Class and Viper featuring Pioneer.

Manufacturer representatives on site included Eric Smith-AudioControl/Jensen/Dual/Audison/Hertz, Morris Hartman-JBL/Infinity/Alpine, Matt Gonzalez-Kicker, Jeff Shultz-Pioneer, Neil Halprin-RaceSport and Kevin Stelling-JL Audio.

Smith commented “At last year’s event in June Rockford smashed all previous sales records and this year we literally blew those numbers away. I find it fascinating how many really expensive high end Power Series units we sold this weekend. T2500-1’s and our new T19” & 16” Power Subs were literally flying off the shelves. We are talking about subwoofers that sell for thousands of dollars. I am really proud of the high end niche Avenue Sound and Rockford have built together over the years. Not too many vendors, reps or retailer these days can really brag about an accomplishment like that….Just goes to show the most committed still always win!!

Hartman stated “As always Hiru, Jaed, Vikas and the Avenue Sound did a great job promoting the event and packing the store with real customers…no tire kickers. The store traffic flow was super both days right up until the end. Showing the latest JBL, Infinity and Alpine products to customers is always a rewarding experience.”

“The Kicker Slingshot is well equipped with Q Class product and sounds amazing. People in the Avenue Sound parking lot were wide-eyed. The Avenue Sound team did a wonderful job on the installation” Gonzalez, Trent Partners 12volt VP, stated.

Pioneer’s Shultz, District Sales Manager, offered “Pioneer was very proud to support Avenue Sound in this year’s Battle of the Boom. Hiru and Vikas have shown they truly care about the industry and their customers. This year’s show was a tremendous success. People flocked to the Patchogue location on both Saturday and Sunday. Sales were strong and the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto head units from Pioneer flew off the showroom floor. The Pioneer NEX rebate was a great tool that helped drive sales. DJ,s, demo cars, manufacturer’s show vehicles and manufacturer reps were on hand to help feed the “Buzz”. Each year Avenue Sound drives business with their social media marketing programs. They do a fantastic job representing Pioneer products and I am proud to help represent Avenue Sound.”

Concluding Moolchandani stated “The Battle of the Boom gives our customers a place to show off their systems for all to see and hear. We have permits for the 2 days so their are no problems with the loud music. Also, our Avenue Sound All Stars come back to see their friends and our staff. It’s so good to see All Star members as many were former employees. BOB2K17 was tremendous and we thank all who worked to hard to make everything come together.”

Share this:



Tweet

Email

