SCOSCHE Unveils New HeadsUpTM OBDII Add-on LED Display

Oxnard, Calif. – (June 14, 2017) – SCOSCHE (pronounced skōsh) Industries, innovators of award-winning consumer technology and car audio products and accessories, has announced the availability of the new HeadsUpTM OBDII Add-on LED Display. Designed to enable drivers to easily see their vehicle’s speed, temperature and more – displayed directly onto their windshield – this innovative product is the latest addition to Scosche’s recently introduced new line of SAFETECHTM products, products designed to promote a smarter, safer driving experience.

“We all know that taking your eyes off the road – even a couple of seconds – can have serious consequences,” said Chris Cowles, Director of Marketing at Scosche. “The HeadsUpTM OBDII Add-on LED Display is a small convenient display product for safer diving. This discreet display allows you to reduce the number of times you take your eyes off the road by showing your speed in MPH or Km/H, engine RPM and key status indicators right on your windshield. It’s one of many new SAFETECH designed products you’ll see from Scosche in the coming months.”

The new HeadsUp LED Display enables the user to program alerts for when their vehicle reaches certain speeds, temperatures and voltages. It features a multi-color 3.0″ High Bright LED Display, which will auto- adjust brightness to ensure maximum visibility for day or night driving. The HeadsUp LED Display works with all vehicles manufactured since 2001.

HeadsUpTM OBDII Add-on LED Display (Part Number: HUD2) is available now at scosche.com for $39.99 MSRP.

