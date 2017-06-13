Featured

Fry’s Electronics and MECA bring together Northern California Bay Area Sound Pressure, Sound Quality, and Show Car Enthusiasts at San Jose store for a great time.

Fry Electronics San Jose store front.

SAN JOSE, CALIFRONIA (06/14/2017) – Fry’s Electronics held its’ third MECA event this year. This time at their San Jose, California store on June 11, 2017 bringing together sound pressure, sound quality, and show car enthusiasts from the local Northern California community as well as competitors from Southern California and Napa Valley. Clubs and teams from around the bay area participated at this event in the various formats. NorCal Camaros, Team Bass Freqs, and NV US were among those clubs represented.

 

Fry’s Electronics show cased their MECA club spirit with Fry’s team members competing in the event and also displayed the Fry’s Electronics JVC demo vehicle.

Sound Quality cars awaiting judging.

In store display of the event flier

MECA events have continually been drawing interest from a growing community of car audio enthusiasts. Holding events at Fry’s electronics has been a way for the general public spectator such as Fry’s Electronics customers a chance to see what the excitement is all about and to see what an upgraded audio system can do either for sound quality or sound pressure. Fry’s Electronics had the event flier displayed in their store and passed out fliers to inform their customers of the event.

Show cars such as this one with Norcal Camaros showed their car show spirit.

Rick Barajas competed his Harley in both Show & Shine and Sound Pressure Leagues.

Pioneer provided giveaway items to competitors and spectators.

As a carrier of Pioneer branded audio equipment, Fry’s Electronics teamed with Pioneer to give out t-shirt, Frisbee, and other memorabilia to competitors and spectators. As one of MECA’s manufacturer members, MECA also proudly displays Pioneer banners at many MECA events. Additionally, several MECA competitors across the nation use Pioneer gear in their car audio setups. Fry’s Electronics also carries MECA manufacturer members Stinger and Metra brands.

Rick Barjas with his First Place Show and Shine trophy.

Fry's Team Member, Patricio Cubillos, competed his 1984 Chevy Caprice in Show & Shine.

Fry's Electronics’ JVC Demo Vehicle

All three MECA formats, Sound Quality League (SQL), Sound Pressure League (SPL), and Show & Shine were offered at this event. For Sound Quality, competitors were treated to judging by Scott Welch, the reigning Extreme Class and Culbertson Cup Best of Show of winner from the 2016 MECA World Finals event held at Louisville, Kentucky last October. For SPL, local Northern California Team Bass Freqs and other local competitors competed to show their Loud and Proud spirit. Team Bass Freq’s Joel Pintor and James Ragone posted scores in MECA’s top 10 Sound Pressure Street class showing California competitors are among the loudest across the nation.

Sub woofers in one of Team Bass Freqs' vehicles

NV US (pronounced envy us) proudly flew NV US banners while displaying their show cars.

NV US proudly take a moment for a group picture with their winnings.

Show & Shine competitors have creative displays such as this sushi themed one.

Show & Shine is MECA’s car show format. At this event Antique, Import, Domestic, and Motorcycle classes were competed. NV US (pronounced envy us) came out in force and brought 5 competitors to the show sweeping Import Wild first through third as well as also first place in Import Mild, SQ Stock class and SPL Street 2 class. NV US show cars had playful and creative themes with one car winning Interior Best of Show for a sushi theme.

The Ackerman's 2015 Stage 2 Roush Mustang

Fry's Electronics ‘JVC Demo Vehicle

Fry's Electronics' JVC demo vehicle

Team Bass Freqs posted top scores across the nation.

The top two scoring Show and Shine Cars were Carol and Ed Ackerman’s Roush Mustang and Chad Aberle’s “Not Stock Edition” Camaro with Chad winning Show & Shine best of show. Chad also competed his Camaro in Sound Quality bridging both Show & Shine and SQ leagues.

 

 

 

14 Sound Quality Cars awaiting judging.

Team Bass Freqs SPL vehicles

Chad Aberle proudly displays his Sound Quality League MECA sticker

Chad Aberle's front stage car audio set up

Chad Aberle's Show and Shine Best of Show winning Camaro

Jeff Staat, Tech Team Director, and Rick Barajas, Tech Team District 2 Manager from the San Jose, California Headquarters office were present at this event. Both have been working hard to bring MECA events and promotions to Fry’s parking lots since signing on all 34 Fry’s Electronics stores across 9 states with MECA as a retail member. Both Jeff and Rick have been traveling to support MECA shows in Las Vegas, San Marcos, and San Jose stores since March of this year. Plans for a regional Tri-State West Coast MECA finals with Fry’s Electronics as the host venue is under discussion. More details to come as they develop.

