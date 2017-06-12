Pittsburgh Penguins Win The Stanley Cup For Davis Distribution And ‘World Help’ Charity

NEWELL, WVA (06.13.2017) – The Pittsburgh Penguins topped the Nashville Predators to win the Stanley Cup 2017. Davis Distribution backed the Pittsburgh Penguins and P&E Distributors backed the Nashville Predators in a wager for charity sponsored by Metra. Nate Taliani led the Davis team for the Pens and Josh Eatherly headed P&E’s Predators team.

Taliani commented “Pens win! We are located very close to Pittsburgh and many in our company are big Penguins fans. From the beginning we felt very good about our chances against Nashville in the Stanley Cup. It got kind of tight, but after winning game 5 we felt pretty confident. We can’t wait to get a tally for our charity….and to see Josh writing a check and wearing the Pen’s jersey I am sending for him to wear around his office for a day.”

The charity chosen by Davis was World Help. Through the first 4 games $3,000. was raised for charity. Metra is set to donate a percentage of the winning distributor’s sales and the final tally will be tabulated in the coming days. P&E designated Autism Speaks as their charity.

Jake Bates, Metra VP of Mobile Electronics stated “Metra is grateful to Davis and P&E for allowing us to participate and raise money for charity. Congratulations to Davis Distribution and the City of Pittsburgh.”

Josh Eatherly related “Yeah, things are still a little salty after Sunday night’s game 6. Our Predators put up a good fight. Congrats to the Davis team. There is always next year.”

Concluding Taliani offered to 12voltnews.com, “The Stanley Cup is a really big deal for hockey fans. Josh and I communicate frequently in the course of business and as EDA members. When our favorite teams were matched in the Stanley Cup our smack talk turned into a wager for charity. When the folks at Metra got wind of our wager they wanted to participate. Hope we meet next year for the 2018 Stanley Cup.”

Share this:



Tweet

Email

