KnowledgeFest® 2017 Set to Accelerate

NORTH ANDOVER, MASS., June 13, 2017— The Mobile Electronics Association™ (MEA) announced the theme for its 2017 KnowledgeFest™ trade show and conference, scheduled for August 11-14 at the Dallas Convention Center and Omni Dallas Hotel in Dallas. “Accelerate” will be depicted on all show signs and artwork, signifying a call for industry professionals to take their expertise, drive and professionalism to a higher level.

The KnowledgeFest program will accelerate as well. The conference’s educational tracks will focus on more advanced topics created to build a more professional industry. The three-class course format introduced last year will be enhanced with a building-block learning approach, as well as a broader view of how the chosen curriculum works within the store structure. Attendees who complete each course will receive wall certificates marking their achievement.

This year’s move to the Dallas Convention Center allows the event to grow both in attendance and number of exhibitors, including several new exhibitors from growth categories such as power sports, connected car and driver assistance. The expanded exhibit floor gives attendees the opportunity to look at new product and business opportunities.

“Dallas 2017 will provide the educational horsepower to accelerate a retailer’s business into the next level of performance,” said Chris Cook, MEA president. “Delivering on MEA’s mission to educate, inform and empower the industry, this year’s event will deliver attendees an advantage, accelerating them past retailers who continue to follow the same old methods.”

The KnowledgeFest theme is chosen annually by MEA after carefully evaluating changing trends that directly affect the mobile electronics community. A year ago, the “Shift” theme prepared retailers to keep up with changing technology trends in and around the mobile electronics industry. “Accelerate” focuses on providing the tools to leverage that preparation for growth and profitability.

Registration for KnowledgeFest 2017 is open to all mobile electronics retail industry professionals and technicians, and attendees will be able to select and reserve space in education courses in the coming weeks. For more information, please visit knowledgefest.org.

