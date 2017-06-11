BOYO Intros Slim Bar Type Camera With Trajectory Parking Lines

FULLERTON CA VisionTech America’s BOYO brand has released a new slim bar type rear view camera. The new introduction features trajectory parking lines with dual 3 watt LED lights for improved night vision. The reverse trajectory parking guide lines move with the vehicle.

There are 2 models available. The VTL402TJ is chrome finish and the VTL422TJ is black.

Each model offers a wide 170 degree viewing angle and has an IP67 waterproof rating.

The MSRP on each model is $99.99.



