Boomin’ Audio Bass & Vape 2017 Rocked

WEST VALLEY CITY UT (06.12.17) Boomin’ Audio presented a slate of dB Drag Racing, Bass Race and Psychlone formats for Bass & Vape competitors on Saturday, June 10th. Vapor Mania and Evolution Car Audio, along with Andy Teuscher’s Boomin” Audio, were the driving forces that filled the Azteca Swapmeet grounds in West Valley City.

Teuscher commented “Overall we had a terrific event. The weather ideal and we had 28 competitors on site with 56 entries in the formats offered. Several new competitors were in the lanes as well.”

Judges joining Andy Teuscher were David Teuscher, from Meridian ID and Levi Day.

Concluding Teuscher stated “Boomin’ Audio is really gathering steam this season. The April Dunn Dirty Car Show in Boise really kicked things off in this area. Jeffrey Fernandez is doing a great job in southern California. He has orchestrated successful events with Al&Ed’s so far this year and a plan was just put in place to host 2 more events with Al&Ed’s. Also, watch for another ‘Bass N Vape Redemption’ event coming soon.”

For more visit boominaudio.com.

