Yamaha USA Rocks with Rockford Fosgate on YXZ1000R Audio Systems

TEMPE, AZ (06.09.2017) – The Yamaha YXZ1000R and Element Ready Rockford Fosgate audio solutions: a perfect match, no matter in the sand, on the trail, or in the mud.

Rockford Fosgate has announced a distribution agreement with Yamaha Parts and Accessories, a division of Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A., for a new line of motorsports audio solutions specific to Yamaha’s YXZ1000R Side-by-Side models. The four individual audio systems are now available.

“With the ever growing popularity of the Yamaha YXZ1000R and the limited high quality audio offerings available, we have developed multiple class leading kits that offer options for source unit integration to complete high performance audio solutions,” explained Jake Braaten, Rockford Vice President of New Product Development and Engineering. “All of the products are designed to perform while out in the elements, and we keep the installation simple by offering very efficient plug-and-play kits designed to fit factory locations on the YXZ1000R. Our systems are engineered and tested to last, no matter whether in the mud, sand, or on rough mountain trails.”

From as low as $349.99 for a YXZ-STAGE1 solution up to a modest $2,199.99 for a complete YXZ-STAGE4 400-watt amplified stereo audio system, Rockford Fosgate has all the gear anyone could ever need. All system components carry the legendary Rockford Fosgate sound signature while meeting element-ready standards for outdoor situations, including rain, wind, dust, and UV protection.

“Yamaha developed the perfect Side-By-Side for any terrain, and our collaboration with Rockford Fosgate enhances this by letting the owner put a soundtrack to their day,” said Frank Pittman, Vice President, Customer Support Group, Yamaha Motor Corporation, U.S.A. “Depending on personal taste and the desired outcome, the YXZ1000R owner has their choice of one of four stages that can build on each other. We already offer fantastic customization opportunities on the accessory side so this was the perfect evolution.”

