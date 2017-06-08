Metra Shipping Radio Replacement Dash Panel for C5 Generation Corvettes

HOLLY HILL, FL (06.09.2017) – Metra’s popular radio replacement solutions continue to lead the industry across a wide range of vehicle applications. Now, C5 Generation Corvette owners (model years 1997-2004) can upgrade their radios using Metra’s new dash kit solution, the DP-3021B. Metra has built a replacement dash panel that reaches from the center console up to the center of the dash, creating a new opening for an aftermarket Double-DIN radio. This large dash kit replaces the factory panel. Supplied instructions and installation template provide the help needed for the minor sub-dash modifications required for relocating climate controls. No custom work or cutting of the factory bezel is required. The dash kit is painted scratch-resistant black to match the original dash appearance.

The DP-3021B is proudly made in the USA with the highest quality ABS plastics using injection molding technology to ensure a superior design and fit. This kit is now in stock and shipping, and available to authorized Metra Dealers and Distributors.

To visit the DP-3021B product page, click here. Visit metraonline.com for more.

