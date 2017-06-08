DS18 Enters the Marine and PowerSports Market

MIAMI GARDENS, FL (06.09.2017) – DS18 is entering the Marine, ATV & UTV market with its all element series called HYDRO. DS18 analysis indicated that the power sport category was growing rapidly and they couldn’t resist the opportunity to join the fun! HYDRO is an all-inclusive speaker line that has all the necessary components to make builds loud and unique. It is IP65 Marine Grade Compliant and boasts 100% UV Protection.

The HYDRO line is comprised of 2-Way Coaxial Speakers in 6.5” and 8” configuration with titanium dome PEI surround tweeters, as well as the option for a 10” Subwoofer. Along with these speakers DS18 has included top of the line towers that can come pre-loaded with their HYDRO speakers, or empty to give the customer the option to fill their stylish pods with any speakers they choose. All speakers and towers include built in RGB lights and come in three colors; Black Carbon Fiber Finish (metal mesh grill), Glossy Red (sporty black grill), or Glossy White (sporty white grill).

This Series makes builds different in every way. DS18 thought ahead of the curve and went all in with Hydro, taking it beyond their wildest imagination. Hydro can be used in many applications from boats, jet-skis, side by sides, motorcycles, and even in Jeeps.

This is where they got the idea of building the DS18 Jeep, “Mr DS18” as they call it. This Jeep has all hydro speakers in it with a custom made Rear Roll bar to mount 4 Hydro CFTP8 – 8” Tower Speakers facing the rear, and in the middle of the Jeep they mounted 2 Hydro CF8 – 2-way 8” Coax Speakers facing downwards in the factory location, but a custom job was necessary to fit the 8” in the factory sound bar. DS18 also added 2 Hydro NXL6 – 2-way 6” Speakers in the front to replace the factory dash speakers.

Remember all the Hydro Series Speakers have built in RGB led lights, so it is essential to have the grill on for protection.

Visit ds18.com for more.

