Ramko and DB Drive Set for a Strong Summer

TOLEDO, OH (06.08.2017) – Ramko and the DB Drive brands are preparing for a strong selling season. An extensive product session on Monday, June 5th, prepared the Ramko staff for what promises to be a very busy summer.

DB Drive National Sales Manager Ernie Welch conducted the session that included updates on DB Link, DB Drive, DB LED OffRoad Lighting, Quantum and Euphoria. Welch commented, “Ramko is a terrific supporter of the DB Drive brands. The sales staff was definitely tuned in to learn the latest so they can be prepared to work with their dealers. Ramko is now stocking the Euphoria brand and we covered the benefits of dealers carrying the Euphoria brand. There are no internet sales and the brand provides excellent profit margins while delivering value for consumers.”

JR Disbrow, Ramko VP, stated, “We began our relationship with dB in 2011 and each year we have seen at least 20% growth, or more, each year. We began with the DB Link accessories and then added the DB Drive line. Then we added the DB LED OffRoad Lighting and Quantum. The newest addition is the Euphoria brand with is protected and is not found on the internet.”

A special focus of the product session was the new DB Drive LED Lighting featuring RGB add-on. A controller let’s the user, via a Bluetooth app, light up a LED light bar with an array of colors. Welch stated, “The standard LED light bar lets someone see the road ahead. Adding the RGB controller lets all see the vehicle. At a car show or event RGB light bars really draw a crowd.”

Ramko has a new 200 page catalog available for dealers. Dealers can also login to the Ramko website for pricing.

“Ramko really has a focus on customer service and we specialize in finding dealers what they need. We go beyond the extra mile for dealers by helping them obtain products that we don’t even stock. It’s all about the dealer at Ramko,” Disbrow concluded.

Visit ramkodist.com and dbdrive.net for more.

