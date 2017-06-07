DOW Electronics Hosted Dealers in Tampa

TAMPA, FL (06.08.2017) – DOW Electronics celebrated the re-opening of the company’s Tampa showroom on Friday, June 2nd. The extensive renovation of the showroom provides updated products displays and increased area to showcase brands DOW distributes.

Jay Johnson, DOW Electronics Director of Marketing, related, “We had great attendance. Over 50 12volt retailers and custom installers checked out the new showroom through the day. We offered super specials during the event. Outside were had product demos and a food truck for all to enjoy a delicious lunch.”

The DOW Veloster, outfitted with the new Sony high power WXGS92BH Double DIN head unit drew a crowd. “With a set of component speakers up front and a pair of 10” subs in the trunk the Veloster rocked. Dealers who experienced the system are anxious to have the new receiver on their displays,” Johnson stated.

A display outside drawing attention to the new Escort 360ci was also in place. “BLVD Customs has already sold and installed several of the 360’s and report their customers are very pleased,” Johnson added.

Rockford Fosgate and Kenwood brands were also highlighted during the event.

During the month of August DOW is planning 7 Sony training events. Details, with cities and dates, are being finalized.

Visit dowelectronics.com for more.

