Addictive Audio Announces New Boost Series Amplifiers

FRESNO, CA (06.08.2017) – Addictive Audio Inc., premier manufacturer of high performance car audio electronics since 1999, is excited to announce the release of its latest series of amplifiers, called Boost.

Boost Series amplifiers are Addictive Audio’s entry level amplifier line, but are packed with features typically not seen in value based products. There are currently 2 models of amplifiers, the B450.1, 450 watt mono subwoofer amplifier and the B250.4, 4 channel amplifier. They are shipping now.

Common features:

Robust MOSFET power supply components

Double sided, 2 oz. copper printed circuit board

High efficiency (B450.1 – 79%) (B250.4 – 77%)

Elegant cosmetic design

Compact chassis – fits where you have space

Engineered and built to last – not another disposable product

B450.1:

450 watts x 1 at 2 ohms, 225 watts x 1 at 4 ohms, and designed to outperform rated specs

Switchable 12db or 24db/octave low pass filter slope

Low pass filter variable from 50hz to 300hz

0°-180° phase switch

Variable 0-18db bass boost at 45hz

Variable subsonic filter – great for protecting woofers in vented boxes

RCA and high level input with smart turn on

Bass knob included

B250.4:

65 watts x 4 at 4 ohm stereo, 135 watts x 2 at 4 ohm mono (2 channel mode)

3 channel capability

Separate high pass, low pass, flat crossover for front and rear

Variable crossover frequency of 40hz-400hz front and rear

Rear channels include 0db-18db bass boost at 45hz

Visit www.addictiveaudioinc.com for more.

