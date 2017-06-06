SSV Works Intros Complete Audio Solution for CAN-AM Maverick X3

OXNARD, CA (06.07.2017) – Need a stereo that can keep up with the performance of your Maverick? SSV Works has you covered with a complete line of audio solutions for Can-Am’s most powerful sport UTV. These parts work for either the Maverick X3 or Maverick Max X3. SSV Works products are designed with sound clarity and quality in mind, mixing ease of installation, premium sound, and great value.

X3-DM3 DASH MOUNTING PANEL FOR MRB3 BLUETOOTH MEDIA CONTROLLER

Add a SSV Works MRB3 Bluetooth Media Controller to your CanAm Maverick X3 without any cutting required. The kit seamlessly mounts to the top center of the dash and perfectly matches the factory color and texture to the rest of the X3 interior. The X3-DM3 Dash Kit has been designed and engineered specifically to fit the SSV Works MRB3 unit.

X3-US10 UNDERSEAT 10 INCH SUBWOOFER

Hot out of the molds, this digitally designed under seat subwoofer enclosure is the only way to get low bass without sacrificing interior space or bolting to the floor. SSV Works X3-US10 subwoofer kit is designed to bolt right in under either the driver or passenger’s seat, with no modifications to the brake lines necessary. The 100% fiberglass box is engineered for proper bass response, and can be used in conjunction with SSV Works’ Bluetooth audio controllers. Three options are available- Unloaded for $299.95, loaded with an SSV Premium 600 watt 10” subwoofer for $369.95, or loaded with a Kicker Powersports 800 watt subwoofer for $469.95. All mounting hardware is included, and the box comes coated in a textured black finish. Need even more bass? Pair two X3-US10 kits together, one under each seat. Make your install easier with SSV Works plug and play wiring.

X3-F4 4 INCH DASH SPEAKER POD KIT

Made to fit in the factory dash speaker grille, this 4” Kicker™ full range speaker kit adds crisp highs to your Maverick that can be heard…at speed…with a helmet. The easy bolt-in installation requires no drilling or cutting, fitting a 4” speaker where a factory 1” speaker could sit on the Can-Am accessory system. Available in SSV Works complete Plug and Play kit or separately. The X3-F4 kit includes Kicker marine KM 4” speakers and retails for $299.99. They can be paired with any of the other SSV works Maverick X3 stereo products for even richer sound.

Continuing the tradition of true bolt-in audio accessories, the new SSV Works 4” door speaker pod kit adds full range sound without the need for cutting or drilling. These durable fiberglass enclosures are both strong and lightweight, featuring a shallow-mount Kicker™ 4” speaker in each pod for incredibly clear sound. The Plug & Play connectors mean that wiring has never been easier for a pain free audio solution with no soldering or shrink-wrap required. The door pods included Kicker™ marine KM 4” speakers and are available for $319.99, and are available now. The pods can be installed with or without the factory lower door panel, and can be painted to match your car.

US-C65 UNIVERSAL CAGE MOUNT SPEAKER POD AND CLAMP KIT



