MECA California Rolling at MidSeason

TORRANCE, CA (06.07.2017) – It’s midseason for MECA California. MECA’s Linda Kobayashi and Richard Papasin are on a roll.

The next big event is the Fry’s Electronics event in San Jose. To help promote that event an exciting post on Instagram, using the Ripl app, was created. Check it out.

Mr. Fry, owner of Fry’s Electronics, is set to be on site for the MECA event in San Jose to greet MECA competitors and spectators. All 3 MECA formats-SQL, SPL and Show & Shine-will be offered at the event.

MECA California has a slew of shows for the remainder of the season. Make your plans to attend one of the events below.

Visit mecacaraudio.com for more.

