Davis and P&E Tied in Stanley Cup Wager for Charity

NEWELL, WVA & NASHVILLE, TN (06.07.2017) – The Pittsburgh Penguins and the Nashville Predators are all square at 2 games each after 4 games in the Stanley Cup 2017 Finals. Davis Distribution is backing the Pittsburgh Penguins and won the first 2 games at home in Pittsburgh. P&E Distributors is backing the Nashville Predators and won games 3 and 4 at home in Nashville. Nate Taliani leads the Davis team for the Pens and Josh Eatherly heads P&E’s Predators team.

Through the first 4 matches $3,000. has been raised for charity. Metra is the sponsor of the Davis and P&E wager for charity.

Following Game 4, Taliani commented, “In Nashville I guess Josh paid the refs. At least, the Stanley Cup Finals will go 6 games and that gives us more opportunity to raise more money for charity. Also, a chance for P&E to donate more to charity.

Taliani continued to 12voltnews.com, “The Stanley Cup is a really big deal for hockey fans. Josh and I communicate frequently in the course of business and as EDA members. When our favorite teams were matched in the Stanley Cup our smack talk turned into a wager for charity. When the folks at Metra got wind of our wager they wanted to participate.”

The charity named for Davis is World Help. The charity named for P&E is Autism Speaks.

Eatherly offered, “The Predators really got it going on their home ice in the last 2 games. This is a great chance to have some fun at the office and to show some city spirit while also supporting a great cause. Both of these charities are close to our hearts and no matter the outcome charity is the winner. With that said… LET’S GO PREDATORS!”

Jake Bates, Metra VP of Mobile Electronics, added, “Davis and P&E are long time Metra distributors and we are happy to participate.” Metra is onboard to donate a percentage of the winning distributor’s sales until a winner emerges.

Total goals scored will determine how much the winning distributor will score for their charity. The loser must wear the winner’s jersey at the office for a day.

The Stanley Cup is the best of 7 contests.

Stay tuned for more as the Stanley Cup continues.

Visit www.worldhelp.net and www.autismspeaks.org for more.

