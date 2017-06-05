PowerBass Drew a Crowd at Summer Kick Off 4

SAN BERNARDINO, CA (06.06.2017) – Summer Kickoff 4 packed the huge lot at Toyota of San Bernardino. PowerBass was on site with demo vehicles that delighted the crowd..

Erik Harbour and Dave Myers were right in the middle of the action showing the latest PowerBass products to members of the large crowd. Harbour stated, “The turnout at the show was terrific and gave us a chance to talk to a lot of folks about upgrading and putting aftermarket car audio gear in their vehicles. We displayed the Toyota Replacement series as well at the new XL1200 Sound bar.”

Over 500 vehicles, all makes and models, were spotted around the huge lot for the Car Show. PowerBass was the only car audio brand at the show. In the booth members of the crowd registered to win PowerBass gear. OE Toyota Replacement 6×9 coaxials and a PX-BP112 12” Bass Pack put big smiles on the faces of winners.

Continuing, Harbour related, “The crowd was steady all day and most loved the bass coming from River McComber’s Scion xB that was on display and shaking the ground all day with his PowerBass powered system. Also, Niko Bonorris had his PowerBass equipped Silverado on display in the booth and took home the “Best Truck” award.”

Visit powerbassusa.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

