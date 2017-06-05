NESA Showcases All-New Line of Luxe Radios

MONTEBELLO, CA (06.06.2017) – NESA has announced their all-new lineup of premium source units for 2017. The all-new NESA Luxe line was recently introduced at the 2017 CES Show and will be available to the pubic beginning in May.

NESA products carry a strong tradition of high quality products that also offer competitive pricing. To provide added value, these products are loaded with the standard quality features our customers have come to expect.

The NESA Luxe series will debut as an all-new premier line, which will also include an all-inclusive industry leading 3-year warranty as standard.

“Our 2017 NESA Luxe lineup offers something for everyone,” said Epsilon Vice- President, Sales & Marketing, Paul Goldberg. “Customers don’t have to sacrifice low cost to upgrade to our Luxe lne”

The NESA Luxe 652 Series each consists of three new 6.5” 2-din models: DVD, SiriusXM ready, and navigation units.

These units accept Aftermarket Steering Wheel Control Interfaces including playback from DVD and CD of MP3 and MP4 files. In addition, adaptive fast charging of mobile devices is also available.

A key safety feature for NESA Luxe users is Android PhoneLink, which allows for complete control of select Android smartphones and tablets by virtue of the operating system.

The NSP-652N features GPS turn-by-turn navigation that covers the entire United States including Hawaii and Alaska, which is powered by iGo Primo. Additional features include: programmable home destination, destination fuel estimates, multi-lingual and multi-gender voices as well as speed limit warnings.

Standard features for these units include: 6.5” SmartSense touchscreen panel, Bluetooth 4.0 with A2DP music streaming, aftermarket steering wheel control interface ready, adaptive fast charging USB port and rear view camera inputs with trigger.

Visit nesavision.com/nesa-luxe for more.

