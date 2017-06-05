Metra Now Shipping Multi-Kit for Toyota 1984 – 2004 Models

HOLLY HILL, FL (06.06.2017) – Metra’s wide range of radio replacement solutions now include many of the popular older Toyota models, including the 4-Runner, Camry, Celica, Corolla, MR2, Pickup, Supra, T-100 and Tacoma. The 99-8104 Toyota multi-kit allows dealers to serve a wide range of Toyota applications with just one product.

The 99-8104 kit is for an aftermarket radio installation for ISO Double-DIN radio provision or ISO Single-DIN radio provision with pocket. Three sets of trim rings are included, along with five sets of brackets and the pocket.

This new dash kit is proudly made in the USA with the highest quality ABS plastics using injection molding technology to ensure a superior design and fit. The 99-8104 is now in stock and shipping, and available to authorized Metra Dealers and Distributors.

Toyota Vehicle Applications for the 99-8104:

4-Runner 1984-2002

Camry 1987-1991

Celica (GT/GTS) 1986-1989

Celica 1990-1993

Corolla (GTS/SR5) 1984-1987

Corolla (sedan/wagon – lower dash) 1988-1992

Corolla (sedan/wagon – upper dash)1988-1992 *ISO DIN only

Corolla (coupe – lower dash) 1993-1997

Corolla (coupe – upper dash) 1993-1997 *ISO DIN only

MR2 1991-1995

Pickup 1984-1995

Supra 1986.5-1992

T-100 1993-1998

Tacoma 1995-2004

Visit metraonline.com/part/99-8104 for specific and up to date vehicle applications, to download the product sheet and to view instructions for this part.

