Metra Releases New TurboTouch Kit for Select Ram Models 2013+

HOLLY HILL, FL (06.05.2017) – The wait for TurboTouch kits for Ram trucks is now over. Metra’s 99-6527B kit is designed for Ram 1500, 2500 and 3500 models from 2013-up with an 8 inch touchscreen. The new line of TurboTouch kits use Metra’s patented Auto-Detect protocol and patent-pending design for a touchscreen based vehicle interface. The advanced integration technology will lead the aftermarket radio industry into the future.

The 99-6527B kit is designed for an aftermarket radio installation for ISO Double-DIN radio provision or ISO Single-DIN radio provision with pocket, and includes wiring harness and a built-in Axxess touchscreen interface. It is scratch-resistant and painted black to match the factory finish.

TurboTouch kits are designed for a fast, seamless installation with no additional programming. The smart interface automatically configures to the vehicle, with no dip-switches or buttons to program. Metra’s popular ASWC-1 technology is already built-in to retain factory steering wheel controls, without the need to purchase this product separately. Retention for safety features (including backup cameras and sensors), and other vehicle information are also built into the interface. The integrated 4.3 inch color touchscreen and buttons will retain and control all climate features and personalized vehicle customizations.

TurboTouch kits are proudly made in the USA with the highest quality ABS plastics using injection molding technology to ensure a superior design and fit. The 99-6527B is now in stock and shipping, available to authorized Metra Dealers and Distributors.

Visit metraonline.com/part/99-6527B to see specific and up to date vehicle applications, download the product sheet and view instructions for this part. More about the new line of TurboTouch kits can be seen at MetraTurboTouch.com.

