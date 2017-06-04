Firstech Partners with Innovative Sales & Marketing in AZ and Las Vegas

SEATTLE, WA (06.05.2017) – Firstech, makers of Compustar remote start and vehicle security systems, has hired Innovative Sales & Marketing to represent Firstech and the company’s products in the Arizona and Las Vegas markets.

Innovative Sales & Marketing will represent all of Firstech’s key brands, including Compustar, DroneMobile, Arctic Start, and FTX. Jason Digos, the founder of Innovative Sales & Marketing, plans to work with supporting dealers and the Firstech team to grow and expand consumer awareness about the benefits of remote start and security systems in hotter climates.

“We are excited to make the Innovative Sales & Marketing Team an extension of Firstech’s dealer-first approach in the market,” shares Brian Shaw, Firstech’s Western Regional Sales Director. “We feel that Jason’s extensive experience in the industry will be vital in growing our relationships with supporting dealers in the area. We are lucky to have him on our team.”

Visit firstechllc.com for more.

