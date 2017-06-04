6th Annual PNWCEE Delivered for All

SEATTLE, WA (06.05.2017) – PNWCEE 2017 took place on Monday May 22nd and Tuesday 23rd at the DoubleTree by Hilton South Center.

The Pacific Northwest Consumer Electronics Expo was presented by a farsighted group of independent manufacturer representatives and industry members in the Great Northwest. The regional event included a trade show that featured top 12volt and Home AV vendors a one-on-one setting which provided real world education, practical business development and networking for all attending. The free lunch and raffles added to the event on the 13,000-square-foot DoubleTree show floor.

Mark Giovannetti, Pacific Rim Marketing stated, “We had dealers from Alaska, Oregon, Idaho and all over the state of Washington. Many dealers came up to me and said how happy they were they came to the event. We also heard positives from vendors on site. This industry only event was free for all dealers, integrators and their employees. There was no charge for all classes and courses that were held over the two days.”

Monday was set aside for attendees to sharpen their skills with factory and industry trainings that took place from 9AM until 7 PM. On Tuesday the Expo floor was open from 10AM until 6PM for attendees to see the latest products and network with vendors and representatives. In addition, on Tuesday, there were training sessions from 9AM until 2PM plus 5PM until 7PM. A late Tuesday get-to-gether, with kegs from a local craft brewery, capped the 2017 PNWCEE.

Sixty plus 12 volt and Home AV brands displayed their products. Several companies shipped in parts of their CES booths. Those companies included JL Audio, Wetsounds, Audio Control, Compustar and Diamond Audio. Over a dozen 12volt brand specific training sessions were on the agenda including JL Audio, Audio Control, Focal, Memphis, Kenwood, Kicker, Diamond Audio, WetSounds , JVC and Harman. There were also a number of Home AV product sessions on the schedule.

Dan McMillan, InPhase Marketing commented, “This year’s was another very successfully event for consumer electronics across the board. The show floor this year had a different feel and dealers could freely move about to see exhibitors and easily get to the training sessions that were very well attended.”

Kicker’s Western Regional Tracy Focht related, “It was a great event. At the Kicker training sessions we had 65-70 people. We met with local dealers and salespeople from regional chain Car Toys that has a major presence in the area. Over all the PNWCEE was much like a national trade show.”

Tracie Persinger, on the scene for SiriusXM out west offered, “The PNWCEE was a great opportunity to meet with our partners and we look forward to it each year. This year was especially timely as we were able to show off our new OnyxEZR product to dealers. It’s so beneficial when you can get the product in the hands of your brand advocates and hear their feedback. The response to the new OnyxEZR has been great.”

Addictive Audio was onsite with owner Bryan McCutchen and National Sales Manager Jay Small. Small relayed to 12voltnews.com, “The PNWCEE was an opportunity for Addictive Audio owner Bryan McCutchen to meet dealers and relate the company’s quality and profitability message to dealers one-on-one. The the product lineup we displayed was very well received.“

NAV-TV was on the show floor and the company’s new Blackvue line drew a lot of attention. Ward Benjamin stated, “The PNWCEE was a well organized event and it was extremely beneficial to be able to demonstrate and train some of the attendees who we may not have seen at one of the National events. Early response has been positive, therefore, the attendees saw value in their individual investments to attend.”

“At the end on the day, it was all about bringing everyone together in one place to see exciting new products, network with industry professionals and generate excitement. Many area dealers told us 5 years ago they didn’t have the time or resources to close down their businesses and travel to a trade show. We were surprised at the overwhelming response for the inaugural PNWCEE and feel each year the event has grown in importance for the 12volt and Home AV communities in the Pacific Northwest. Watch for information on the 6th Annual PNWCEE,” Giovannetti concluded.

McMillan and Giovannetti, with other manufacturer representatives and distributors support, created the Pacific Northwest Consumer Electronics Expo 5 years ago.

Visit www.pnwcee.com for more.

