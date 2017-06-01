VAIS Technology Announces New Universal Approach for Adding Integrated SiriusXM Tuners to Most Vehicles

ENGLEWOOD, CO (06.02.2017) – VAIS Technology has announced a new upgraded hardware platform for their GSR (General Satellite Radio) devices.

The new GSR-U01 is a universal unit that will operate on over 75 different models, 14 brands of vehicles not equipped with SiriusXM satellite radio. VP of Sales, Dennis Hopper, stated, “One of the biggest challenges our dealers encountered was that they could never stock the right mix of products from VAIS Technology.” VAIS Technology cleaned the slate and went to work on a new improved platform for our satellite radio integration device. Our hardware and software engineers were tasked with the challenge to make one model that would work on most all vehicles. The new GSR-U01 accomplished it.

VAIS Technology states approximately 25% of all new vehicles delivered at the dealerships do not have satellite radio from the OEM’s. With the new GSR-01 now a dealer only has to stock one model to do all of those vehicles.

When our engineers designed the new hardware “states Hopper” they also redesigned the GUI (Graphical User Interface) for all vehicles. This new GUI is a better user experience than our last units, so customers can navigate, browse and set the presets much easier. Like past units, the GSR-U01 integrates with the vehicle for a seamless “factory like” solution and uses the factory steering wheel buttons and controls.

Currently, the GSR-U01 is compatible with most vehicles from Fiat-Chrysler America, GM, Ford, Toyota, Honda, Mercedes Benz, Volkswagen, Subaru, Porsche, Nissan, Land Rover, and Mazda.

“The GSR-U01 leverages a simple firmware update system, which ensures that we can stay on top of the software updates as automakers roll out new vehicle models with new radios says Eugene Kaspin,” commented the CEO of VAIS Technology. The new dealer portal will allow the latest firmware available. And like our last devices, they are designed, engineered and manufactured here in Colorado.

The new GSR-U01 requires professional installation, so it is currently only available from VAIS Technology dealers. To learn more, visit www.vaistech.com/dealer-map/ to contact your local VAIS Technology dealer.

Hopper explains, ever since I came to VAIS Technology, we’ve had numerous supporting dealers requesting a one unit solution to help them keep stock for when customers come into their stores or dealers called them needing something right away.

Jeff Meece of Meece Car Audio was one of those dealers. He promised to keep several in stock once the universal was complete. Jeff stepped up his inventory since he now knows his inventory will always be up to date and not outdated. Meece commented, “This makes it so easy to service all of our car dealers or customers without having to stock excessive amounts of units.” Now we order more consistently and keep the universal units in stock at all times. We can do a Toyota on Monday, Nissan, Tuesday, Ford, Wednesday, GM, Thursday and Mercedes on Friday. One unit to do any of these vehicles, that’s priceless.

Visit www.vaistech.com for more.

