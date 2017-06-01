New Products Highlighted

SHREVEPORT, LA (06.02.2017) – Companies across the 12volt industry highlight new products introductions throughout the year.

“In an effort to showcase those products, from many brands in an easy to access platform, we have created #12vnn_newproduct. On Instagram this will give industry members an opportunity to quickly see many new products. Currently there are nearly two dozen products posted with more to be added frequently,” Mike Van Horn offered.

Each business day there are multiple posts to various digital platforms from the 12volt Central Studios. See @12voltnews on Facebook and Instagram. Posts also appear on Twitter and the 12voltnews.com site.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

