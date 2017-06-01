Addictive Audio Names Jay Small as National Sales Manager

FRESNO, CA (06.02.2017) – Addictive Audio Inc., premier manufacturer of high performance car audio electronics since 1999, is proud to announce the hiring of Jay Small as National Sales Manager.

Jay’s new position will focus on more face-to-face interactions and constant communication with both retailers and sales reps nationwide to coordinate targeted marketing initiatives, new product developments and in-depth training programs. He will concentrate his efforts on evolving Addictive Audio’s product line while prioritizing the needs of our network of specialty retailers.

Over the years Jay has held many different positions within the audio industry including many years in retail sales, installation, and operations, and multiple roles with several manufacturers including positions in training, product development, and sales management.

“These accolades combined make Jay the perfect fit as the National Sales Manager for my company. He will be able to relate to all clients, vendors, and sales representatives as he has been in their shoes at some point in his career. His honesty, driven attitude and passion for this industry is exactly what I was looking for,” stated Bryan McCutchen, Addictive Audio, Inc. President.

Jay Small commented, “I’m thrilled to be associated with Addictive Audio. Since the inception of the company nearly 20 years ago, Bryan McCutchen and Addictive Audio have remained singularly focused and devoted to the success of the independent retailer. Addictive Audio has never allowed internet sales or sold product through any distributor. Addictive Audio’s resolute commitment to the independent retailer has allowed steady and controlled growth over the years. With this dedication comes stability, and an avoidance of the knee-jerk distribution philosophies so commonly found today. This sort of loyalty and support is seldom seen in today’s world and I’m honored to be a part of the company’s future.”

Addictive Audio is also happy to announce the addition of a new dealer specific and private Facebook group moderated by Jay Small. This new group is for retailers to share success stories about Addictive Audio, ask questions, post installation pictures of Addictive Audio products and more. The page can be found at “Addictive Audio Retailers” on Facebook.

Visit www.AddictiveAudioInc.com for more.

