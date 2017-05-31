DAS Companies Announce Winner of Harley-Davidson Dealer Sweepstakes

PALMYRA, PA (06.01.2017) – The consumer electronics sales division of DAS Companies, Inc. kicked off an all new, exciting Dealer Sweepstakes in January of 2017, offering a chance for dealer partners to win a new Harley-Davidson Iron 883. Co-sponsored by brands Rockford and TomTom, both partner brands offered to the DAS dealer community, the sweepstakes concluded on May 1, 2017 with the winner selected on May 15, 2017.

The inaugural winner was Erik Waserstein from Perzan Auto Radio in Upper Darby, PA.

The sweepstakes coincided with the DAS Consumer Electronics Dealer Show April 4-5 in Atlantic City, NJ, one of the largest consumer electronics dealer shows on the east coast. The dealers in attendance had the opportunity to earn chances to win throughout the show and could take photos with the all new Harley, prominently displayed on the show floor.

“We were very excited to give this spectacular prize to one of our Dealer Partners, Congratulations to Erik, and special thanks to our two co-sponsors, Rockford Fosgate and TomTom, “said Rex Berfield, National Sales Manager, DAS Companies, Inc. “This promotion became a great way to get our customers engaged with the brands within our product portfolio.”

