Car Tune Automotive & Sound Inc. Now Hiring 12 Volt Technician – Holiday, FL

New location and need new hands!

Shop Experience and hand tools are necessary.

Basic audio and alarm skills needed.

Fabrication & remote start is a plus, but not required.

Auto repair background also a plus.

Must be able to perform clean, quality Installation.

Drivers license and reliable transportation needed.

Pay: weekly

Part time or Full time available

Mon – Fri (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)

About Us:

Family owned and operated since 1988.

Car Audio / Mobile Security / Mobile Video

Complete Auto Repair

Smart Start Interlock (Breathalyzer)

Please submit resume to cartunefl@yahoo.com

727-841-9999

Share this:



Tweet

Email

