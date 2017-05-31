Car Tune Automotive & Sound Inc. Now Hiring 12 Volt Technician – Holiday, FL

New location and need new hands!
Shop Experience and hand tools are necessary.
Basic audio and alarm skills needed.
Fabrication & remote start is a plus, but not required.
Auto repair background also a plus.
Must be able to perform clean, quality Installation.
Drivers license and reliable transportation needed.
Pay: weekly
Part time or Full time available
Mon – Fri (9 a.m. – 6 p.m.)
About Us:
Family owned and operated since 1988.
Car Audio / Mobile Security / Mobile Video
Complete Auto Repair
Smart Start Interlock (Breathalyzer)
Please submit resume to cartunefl@yahoo.com
727-841-9999
Profile
You must be logged in to post a comment.