Add a New Dimension to Your Company’s Marketing

SHREVEPORT LA (06.01.2017) – In today’s marketplace, it is more important than ever to keep your company’s name, mission and products, in front of the 12volt industry.

The 12volt News Network Remote Studio (12VNNrs) is a solution for companies that may not have a dedicated marketing staff.

A custom 2’ X 4’ acoustic foam backdrop will be created and shipped to a participating company. Once in place, a company spokesperson can hold a product in front of the backdrop as another employee snaps a smartphone image. That image is then sent, by email or text, to the 12Volt Central Studios where a 12VoltBite is created and posted to various @12voltnews platforms, i.e. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and 12voltnews.com.

The 12VoltBite is sent to the participating company to be shared throughout their various digital outreach. Think of the 12VoltBite as a digital spec sheet.

12VoltBites are included in the bi-weekly 12VoltBeat newsletters emailed to over 6,300 industry members on Sunday and Wednesday evenings.

For more info and to set up a 12VNNrs in your location, email mike@12voltnews.com

