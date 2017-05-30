SoundStream Marks Debut of Dual-Screen Source Unit with Consumer Facebook Contest

MONTEBELLO, CA (05.31.2017) – SoundStream will celebrate the arrival of the groundbreaking VRN-DD7HB source unit with a special consumer Facebook contest.

This contest will offer Soundstream’s many Facebook followers and fans the chance to win production number 001 of this patent-pending model. The winner will be decided by SoundStream Facebook followers.

The VRN-DD7HB has received rave reviews since its debut at the recent CES Show. It has also been featured in Mobile Electronics Magazine as well as CEOutlook and Good Morning San Diego.

Anticipation is running so high for this source unit that a recent Facebook Post teasing the upcoming contest reached almost 45,000 with 1,100 likes, more than 150 comments and almost 100 shares within 24 hours of it being posted.

The first order has already sold out prior to reaching dealers and orders are currently being accepted for the second shipment.

“We are thrilled and gratified by the overwhelming response to our patent-pending dual-screen source unit,” said Paul Goldberg, vice-president, sales & marketing for Epsilon Electronics Inc. “We wanted our customers to have the first chance to own one of these units as they go on sale to the public.”

The SoundStream Facebook contest will run from May 31, 2017 until June 21, 2017 to coincide with the arrival of the VRN-DD7HB source unit to SoundStream dealers nationwide.

To locate a SoundStream dealer, visit www.soundstream.com/where-to-buy

Follow Soundstream on Facebook at facebook.com/soundstreamusa for contest rules and further details.

