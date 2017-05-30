NAV-TV Ships Blackvue DVR Display and Intros Four New Blackvue DVR Models

CORAL SPRINGS, FL (05.31.2017) – NAV-TV Corp. is now shipping a point of sale display for Blackvue Wi-Fi cameras. The informative color display comes complete with a non functional two channel Wi-Fi camera body and can either be displayed on a counter top or hung on a display board.
To complement the popular Blackvue Wi-Fi camera systems, NAV-TV has also introduced four new affordable Blackvue models in both two channel and single channel configurations. These new models incorporate the performance, reliability and build quality expected from Blackvue, at an extremely attractive price point.
See new model details below:
DR470-2CH
Includes GPS and 16 GB memory (up-gradable to 128 GB)
Full HD 1080P front and rear cameras
Built-in Impact and Motion Sensor
Intelligent Parking Mode Monitoring
Retail: $235.00 USD
DR430-2CH
Includes GPS and 16 GB memory (up-gradable to 128 GB)
HD 720P front and rear cameras
Built-in Impact and Motion Sensor
Intelligent Parking Mode Monitoring
Retail: $210.00 USD
DR490L-2CH
16 GB memory included (up-gradable to 128 GB)
Full HD 1080P front and rear cameras
Front Sony STARVIS image sensor for improved low light recording
Included Lane Departure Warning System
3.5” touch screen for both setup and video playback
Optional GPS antenna
Built-in Impact and Motion Sensor
Native Parking Mode Support with smart vehicle battery monitoring standard
Retail: $229.00 USD
DR450-1CH
16 GB memory included (up-gradable to 128 GB)
Full HD 1080P front camera
Built-in Impact and Motion Sensor
Optional GPS antenna
Intelligent Parking Mode Monitoring
Retail: $120.00 USD
All new Blackvue dash cameras, displays and accessories are available and shipping now from NAV-TV’s Coral Springs, Florida and Salt Lake City, Utah warehouses. Additionally, all Blackvue camera sales are eligible for NAV-TV dealer program incentives.
