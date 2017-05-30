NAV-TV Ships Blackvue DVR Display and Intros Four New Blackvue DVR Models

CORAL SPRINGS, FL (05.31.2017) – NAV-TV Corp. is now shipping a point of sale display for Blackvue Wi-Fi cameras. The informative color display comes complete with a non functional two channel Wi-Fi camera body and can either be displayed on a counter top or hung on a display board.

To complement the popular Blackvue Wi-Fi camera systems, NAV-TV has also introduced four new affordable Blackvue models in both two channel and single channel configurations. These new models incorporate the performance, reliability and build quality expected from Blackvue, at an extremely attractive price point.

See new model details below:

DR470-2CH

Includes GPS and 16 GB memory (up-gradable to 128 GB)

Full HD 1080P front and rear cameras

Built-in Impact and Motion Sensor

Intelligent Parking Mode Monitoring

Retail: $235.00 USD

DR430-2CH

Includes GPS and 16 GB memory (up-gradable to 128 GB)

HD 720P front and rear cameras

Built-in Impact and Motion Sensor

Intelligent Parking Mode Monitoring

Retail: $210.00 USD

DR490L-2CH

16 GB memory included (up-gradable to 128 GB)

Full HD 1080P front and rear cameras

Front Sony STARVIS image sensor for improved low light recording

Included Lane Departure Warning System

3.5” touch screen for both setup and video playback

Optional GPS antenna

Built-in Impact and Motion Sensor

Native Parking Mode Support with smart vehicle battery monitoring standard

Retail: $229.00 USD

DR450-1CH

16 GB memory included (up-gradable to 128 GB)

Full HD 1080P front camera

Built-in Impact and Motion Sensor

Optional GPS antenna

Intelligent Parking Mode Monitoring

Retail: $120.00 USD

All new Blackvue dash cameras, displays and accessories are available and shipping now from NAV-TV’s Coral Springs, Florida and Salt Lake City, Utah warehouses. Additionally, all Blackvue camera sales are eligible for NAV-TV dealer program incentives.

