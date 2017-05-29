The Wholesale House Adds PRV Audio to Their Car Audio Distribution

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (05.30.2017) – The Wholesale House is the newest authorized distributor for PRV Audio servicing dealers within United States with the exception of Florida/NY City. TWH will carry the full product line of PRV and seek new dealers across the US within the specified territory.

PRV Audio’s expertise expands into many different areas of the Brazilian sound industry, this translates to innovative pro audio products, cutting edge loud speakers and great sound that exceed customer’s expectations. PRV is now present in more than 60 countries and has its own subsidiary in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

“We’ve already placed re-orders for PRV and the amount of TWH customers requesting this line is impressive!” states Mark Yoder, TWH President.

The Wholesale House is a true two step, stocking distributor with two locations – Ohio/Florida that have an overall warehouse capacity exceeding 100,000 sq. ft. TWH started in 1978 providing car audio/12 volt electronic products, timely shipments of orders and keeping optimal inventory levels to meet retailer’s needs. TWH offers a variety of products and PRV is among its newest to select from.

Visit twhouse.com and prvaudio.com for more.

