MECA California Storms Concord Car Stereo, Relaxin in SoCal, and Fry’s Electronics Events

TORRANCE, CA (05.30.2017) – It’s midseason for the 2017 MECA Competition Season and MECA is busier than ever with several shows happening on the same weekends nationwide. On the west coast, MECA California had three shows in the past month alone. Those shows were NorCal Springfest in Concord, Relaxing in SoCal in Carson, and Fry’s Loud and Proud in San Marcos.

LEFT: Concord Car Stero owner Mike Bender (Left) with employee James Dinse and ARC Audio’s Brian Mitchell. RIGHT: Group picture after the awards.

On April 23, 2017, Concord Car Stereo held its third MECA competition with a triple points event catering to SQ and Show & Shine leagues. Competitors consisted of a mix of seasoned, returning, and new competitors from the local San Francisco Bay Area, Napa Valley, and Southern California. First time competitors from the Autorama show in February also competed thereby showing solid signs of growing interest in sound quality and MECA events in California. Concord Car Stereo shop owner Mike Bender requested a tirple point format for this show to provide competitors with three sound quality judges. The judges were Scott Welch, Richard Papasin, and Linda Kobayashi.

On May 7, 2017, MECA California for the second year in a row participated in the yearly Relaxing in SoCal Car Show event with XS Power as the sponsor.

LEFT: Event director Richard Papasin handed out awards. XS Power sponsors the Relaxing in SoCal MECA Event. RIGHT: One of MECA’s newest manufacturer members, Massive, donated items for the raffle.

Massive also sponsored a raffle in honor of the late 2013 MECA Modified World Champion, John Fisher, who died earlier this year from cancer. This was a fitting tribute and memorial to Fisher, who was also last year’s Relaxing in SoCal Modified winner and SQ Best of Show. Massive headphones and hats were donated to the raffle with all money collected for the raffle donated to the American Cancer Society.

A total $210 was generated for donation to the American Cancer Society.

The day ended thunderously, with rain soaking the MECA California tent station. But that did not hamper MECA heads from braving the sudden storm that passed through. Todd WOodworth as the SQ judge continued through the storm to complete judging of all competing sound quality cars. MECA competitors and spectators patiently waited in the rain and helped with holding dow nand cleaning up the drenched MECA station. The dedication and character of the California car audio community was evident with how they came together to brave the storm and in the aftermath of the storm.

Two weeks later on May 21, 2017, Fry’s Electronics hosted and sponsored their second MECA event of the year in San Marcos, CA. The first event was in MAarch at the Las Vegas store location. Recall that all 34 stores in 9 states have signed on as MECA Retail Members. Jeff Staat, Tech Team Director, and Rick Barajas, Tech Team District 2 Manager from the San Jose, CA HQ office, have been working hard to bring MECA events and promotions to Fry’s parking lots. Both were present at the San Marcos event overseeing the event to make sure it ran smoothly.

MECA California’s next eveno on June 11 at the San Jose store location in Northern California will be Fry’s third MECA event. Mr. Fry, the owner of Fry’s Electronics, will be at the June 11 San Jose store event to greeet MECA competitors and spectators. All three formats of MECA, SQL, SPL, and Show & Shine will be offered at the San Jose event.

Manufacturer member, Mike Nicholls, with US Acoustics also competed at both Concord and San Marcos events- bringing home a big finish at the San Marcos show with MECA’s Best of the Best Show award. US Acoustics ins making the most of their MECA manufacturer membership with the competition exposure.

MECA California has a slew of shows for the remainder of the season. Look for a show near you. Hang out with other car audio enthusiasts. Join in o nthe camaraderie and fun:



Visit www.mecacaraudio.com for more.

