JADE Electronics Distribution Signs on with Massive Audio

LOS ANGELES, CA (05.30.2017) – Massive Audio of SoCal USA, a leader in the 12 Volt Audio industry for over 17 years, is proud to welcome JADE Electronics Distribution, a 40-year Wholesale Mobile Electronics Distributor from Trevose, PA to its fast-growing family.

“Adding Jade Electronics Distributing with over 40 years of experience to our growing Massive family is very exciting. With their years of 12V experience and veteran owner Larry Fienstine President and Buyer Scott Hoffner Jade Electronics has become intimately familiar with their customer’s changing needs. They understand that Massive Audio has everything needed to grow to the next level in car audio. Massive Audio is Honored to Sell the Best,” stated Craig Bremner, National Sales Manager for Massive Audio.

Half of all Massive distributors have been representing Massive Audio products for a decade or more with some over 14 years for a reason: “Great People, Great Product, Solid Profits.”

For more info, visit www.jadeelectronics.com and www.massiveaudio.com

Share this:



Tweet

Email

