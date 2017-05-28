Memorial Day Is Truly A Special Day

SHREVEPORT, LA (05.28.2017) – Memorial Day is indeed a very special day. A day to remember those whom died in service to our Nation.

The graphic in this article was created for members of the 12volt industry, at all levels, to post on their social media outreach. Please use it if you choose… there is no charge.

Click the graphic above to view the full-sized image. Right click the graphic then select “Save.”

Then, feel free to share the graphic with your social media followers to commemorate Memorial Day 2017.

“For the past several weeks, companies have been advertising for huge Memorial Day Sales. The ads scream tremendous savings and super Memorial Day deals on every thing from cars, to mattresses, to appliances, to electronics of all types and more.” “On this end, we are going to step back and remember the true meaning and purpose of Memorial Day” -Mike Van Horn

Memorial Day – May 29th, 2017

