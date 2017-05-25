VAIS Releases New Integrated SiriusXM Satellite Radio Solutions

ENGLEWOOD, CO (05.26.2017) – VAIS Technology has released two new satellite radio integrated solutions specifically designed for 2015-2017 Land Rover, Evoque, 2017 Discovery Sport and 2017 Ford F150 Sync 3 models. These solutions allow owners of Range Rover, Evoque, Discovery Sport and Ford F150 vehicles to add SiriusXM satellite radio to their existing factory stereo, without compromising any functionality.

“Since 2003, VAIS Technology has been developing satellite radio adapters for vehicles that aren’t equipped from the factory with SiriusXM tuners,” Dennis Hopper, Vice President of Sales, says. “While satellite radio is more popular than ever, many new vehicles still don’t come equipped from the factory with satellite tuners. Our company develops simple, easy to install adapters that add satellite radio but preserve factory functionality.”

The new GSR-L01 adapter provides coverage for the following 2015-2017 Land Rover models: Evoque, and Discovery Sport. The new GSR-041 adapter provides coverage for the 2017 Ford F150 (Sync 3 infotainment systems)

These adapters connect directly to the original Land Rover and Ford factory stereos and allow the vehicle owner to listen to satellite radio through the existing factory stereo system. The VAIS adapter kit also allows for full control of satellite radio functions – changing stations, setting presets, etc. – with the standard factory radio controls.

“We design our satellite radio adapters to operate just like the factory satellite radio systems,” Hopper explains. “While it takes more work on our part, our customers really appreciate the fact that they can control their satellite radio just like they would regular FM radio – the same knobs and buttons, the same steering wheel controls, etc. That’s what really separates VAIS products from the rest of the industry.”

Installing VAIS solutions is relatively straightforward, however it does require some expertise. Many consumers opt to have a professional audio installer or their local dealership install a VAIS Technology satellite radio adapter kit. Like all VAIS Technology products, they will not affect factory warranty and made in the USA.

Visit www.vaistech.com for more.

