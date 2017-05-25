New Technology-Backed Brand Offers Safety and Integration Solutions

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA (05.26.2017) – A new mobile electronics brand has launched in the U.S. market to provide drivers with a more informative and safer driving experience. LinksWell Incorporated will conduct sales and distribute products from its headquarters in Rancho Cucamonga, CA, with fulfillment by a select group of automotive aftermarket retailers and expeditors.

Backed by more than 25 years of automotive electronics engineering through its parent company, LinksWell will improve factory installed entertainment systems with products that seamlessly integrate through component replacement or addition. Products will offer consumers a better-than-OEM experience with features that include enhanced navigation, media playback and multi-camera control, and several will be first-to-market solutions. The initial product launch will target Ford and GM vehicles. Additional safety products will be announced later in the year.

LinksWell is a subsidiary of Sintegrate, a worldwide manufacturer of OEM Integration components with facilities in China, Europe and the U.S. Sintegrate engineers, develops and builds products in-house with a dedicated team of data bus hardware and software personnel.

LinksWell will be headed by National Sales Manager Walter Detlefsen, a mobile electronics industry veteran of more than 35 years. Detlefsen earned his experience through management positions at Audiovox (now Voxx), TMI Products, Valor Multimedia and Vizualogic.

“Continually improving integration technology is vital to keeping our industry retailers in business,” said Detlefsen. “Through sales reps, publications and trade events, we are constantly pushing them to innovate and deliver a unique experience to their customers. With LinksWell, we intend to do our part.”

LinksWell’s Website, linkswellinc.com, will launch June 1, and initial product offerings will be available on that date via direct order from LinksWell. Additional sales representation will be announced at a later date. For more information, contact Walter Detlefsen at (909) 375-0631 or walt@linkswellinc.com

