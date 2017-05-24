P&E Distributors Hosted Employee Appreciation Day

NASHVILLE, TN (05.25.17) – P&E Distributors held the company’s quarterly Employee Appreciation Day on Tuesday, May 23rd.

Josh Eatherly, company VP of Sales, stated “Our Employee Appreciation Day is a day to celebrate and thank our employees. This particular day was even more special as we celebrated our hard working employees who helped P&E have the best dealer show in history and also a first quarter of 2017 that showed unprecedented growth.”

The day included a lunch from the popular Delta Bound food truck parked outside of the P&E facility. Brisket sandwiches, fish tacos and the famous Delta Bound “Pig in a Henhouse Meal” were on the menu and many hungry employees went back for a second helping.

After the Delta Bound lunch select employees had the opportunity to jump in the Twister Display cash booth in recognition of their superior performance in the first quarter. All departments were represented-including shipping, receiving, returns, accounting and sales.

Employees had 25 seconds in the cash booth to grab as many bills as possible. With some $20’s and $50’s flying around employees had a chance to rack up.

“Time in the cash booth was very exciting as the rest of the P&E team cheered loudly during each round,” Eatherly added.

Visit www.pedistributors.com for more.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

