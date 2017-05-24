Firstech Offers a Display for Momento Dash Cameras

SHREVEPORT LA (05.25.17) – “Momento,” Firstech’s all-new brand of dash camera solutions, consisted of two camera systems upon launch: the M4 and the M5. Both solutions offer a front and rear camera that together provide up to 270º of surveillance coverage for a vehicle. The Momento M5, the brand’s premium solution, features a full HD (1080p) front camera that utilizes a Sony Exmor-R sensor for improved low-light visibility and image stability; two necessary ingredients for seeing the details in nighttime footage.

Firstech is now offering an in-store display for retailers to highlight the Momemto Dash Cameras in their showrooms.

Unlike many dash cam products sold on the Internet, Momento solutions are “hardwired” to the vehicle in order to record footage even while the engine is off and the vehicle is parked. Thus, professional installation of these products is required. On www.momentocam.com, the Momento M4 MSRP is stated as “$349.99 with Installation.”

“Momento is the perfect extension of Firstech’s mission to make vehicles smarter and drivers safer,” shared Jason Kaminski, Managing Director of Firstech. “We foresee that Momento will join Firstech’s other brands, Compustar and DroneMobile, as the industry-leaders in innovative hardware and unmatched customer service.”

Momento dash camera solutions are available to all authorized retailers and distributors of Firstech products. To learn more about Momento, visit www.momentocam.com or contact a Firstech Sales Representative.

Share this:



Tweet

Email

