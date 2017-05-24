DS18 Intros New 6.5″ Component Speaker Set

component set DS18 was able to design a speaker that it is able to reproduce all musical frequencies regardless of your listening pleasure.

With the end-user in mind DS18 made this Component set affordable without suffering on the quality everyone has come to love. The silk dome neodymium tweeters and edge surround of the speaker allows it to handle the low mid-bass feeling that everyone loves to feel inside their vehicle. The clarity of the vocals coming from the paper cone is incomparable to any component set in its category. When DS18 combined all these elements, they knew it was going to be the best set money can buy.

Specs:

DS18 EXL-SQ6.5C 6.5″ 2-way packaged component car audio sound quality speaker system with 2 x 6.5-inch mid bass woofers, 2 x tetoron dome neodymium tweeters, and 2 x passive Crossovers

Pair of 6.5″ midbass woofers – Black waterproof paper cone with wool fibers – mounting depth: 75mm

Pair of 1.5″ neodymium magnet tetoron silk dome tweeters – 1 way design – 16mm tweeter protrusion – built on grill with Red accents

Pair of passive Crossovers – Crossover network unit: 3.5Khz, 12Db/oct

Max power: 400 watts. RMS power 120 watts. 4-Ohms impedance. Frequency: 45hz-22khz.

Visit www.ds18.com for more.

